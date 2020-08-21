Advertisement

Chattanooga teen accused of killing mother while father watched via home security camera

Chattanooga police have charged a teen accused of strangling his mother to death.
Garrett Behlau
Garrett Behlau(WDEF)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVC) - Chattanooga police have charged a teen accused of strangling his mother to death.

Chattanooga’s WTVC reported that 19-year-old Garrett Behlau is accused of killing his mother. WTVC reported that the teen’s father watched the incident eight hours away from Chattanooga on a home security came, according to the affidavit.

Records showed Behlau’s father called police at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and told them he watched his son strangle his mother, 54-year-old Theresa Behlau, “until she was lifeless.” The father also told investigators he saw Garrett drag Theresa’s body out of the camera’s vision.

WTVC reported that when officers arrived, they found Garrett sitting on his bedroom floor. The affidavit said he told police his mother was in woods nearby. Officers searched the woods, according to official documents, and found her body with her head covered by plastic wrap.

The father reportedly recorded clips of the murder, which officers viewed. The affidavit reportedly showed the teen strangle his mother and drag her body before returning with paper towels. Police said they found paper towels in a trash can inside the home.

WTVC reported Behlau was charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Frontier Nursing moves historic stained glass window

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

30 years later; Kentucky State Police release new details in unsolved Bell County murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Kentucky State Police released additional information in the 30-year cold case of Jennifer Bailey.

News

Exit connecting highway 15 to highway 451 closed in Hazard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Exit connecting highway 15 to highway 451 is closed until further notice.

News

Jennifer Bailey 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

Jennifer Bailey 4 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

London man charged with child exploitation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
A London man was arrested and charged with child exploitation offenses Thursday.

News

‘Save the center’: Efforts underway to save Martin County community center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Community members poured out Thursday for a fundraiser to support the Roy F. Collier Community Center.

Sports

Excitement, cautious optimism surround KHSAA’s decision to move forward with fall sports as planned

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Football practice with helmets is set to start on August 24th, helmets and shoulder pads on August 31st, and full pads on September 7th.

News

Paige Hays - 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

KHSAA Meeting - 6 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6