Advertisement

Big Creek Missions finishes last day of summer meal program, sees needs increase

Big Creek Missions
Big Creek Missions(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Big Creek Missions wrapped up its final day of the summer meal program across Leslie and Clay counties.

“That has been our goal to making sure these kids don’t go without a meal one day this summer, so it is bittersweet, we’re thankful for the opportunity but thankful we get a little bit of a break,” said director Kevin Rogers.

The organization has served more than 300 thousand meals since March 15.

“A lot of meals, has taken a lot of work from our staff, they’ve put a lot of effort into making this happen, and a few local volunteers have stepped up in these recent days helping us fill in the gap making sure we get the meals out to the kids,” added Rogers.

Rogers said the organization has seen the need for food grow throughout Clay and Leslie counties.

“When Leslie and Clay County Schools stopped their feeding in June, we increased by about 1,000 meals every day, previously we serving 500 local children,” said Rogers.

Big Creek Missions helping to bridge the gap to make sure kids in the community are fed.

“Many grandparents are raising their grandchildren, foster parents raising foster children, we’re able to help all those families with a little bit of assistance, with food and I believe it’s a big blessing to them and a big help to those families,” added Rogers.

The organization will offer meals at The Well Coffee Shop Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m for pickup.

“As long as we have documentation of the children in the home, we are happy to provide meals for those picking up for the children,” said Rogers.

WYMT reached out to Leslie and Clay County Schools and asked when meals would be provided.

Clay County: Students can pick up meals at any elementary school beginning August 24. Parents can fill out a meal delivery request form that is available at each school and the Board of Education. The district plans to begin meal deliveries on August 31.

Leslie County: Plans to have students pick up meals beginning on September 8. More information will be released to parents once plans are set.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multiple ways to vote in the upcoming November election 5:30pm

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Gov. Beshear: 785 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths reported Friday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

State

Amy McGrath calls out AG on Breonna Taylor investigation; Daniel Cameron fires right back

Updated: 44 minutes ago
U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath tweeted a slap at Daniel Cameron, and Kentucky’s attorney general hit right back at her Friday.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, new death on Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties across the mountains have reported hundreds of positive cases since the pandemic started back in March.

Latest News

State

Multiple ways to vote in the upcoming November election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Election Day is November third, but because of COVID-19, there are three different ways voters can cast their ballots.

State

Kentucky school district switches to virtual learning after one week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kentucky school district that reopened to in-person classes this week announced Friday that it would switch to virtual learning until at least Sept. 8.

News

Kentucky State Police conducting death investigation in Floyd County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a young person in Floyd County.

State

Kentucky man pleads guilty to fatally shooting three people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Western Kentucky man has admitted to fatally shooting three people in 2018.

News

Rollover crash briefly closes right lane of KY-15 southbound near Black Gold Blvd.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The right lane of Kentucky Highway 15 southbound was briefly closed on Friday afternoon due to a rollover crash.

News

Appalachian Manufacturing Initiative receives grant towards technological upgrades

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The project seeks to create a more skilled workforce to attract new businesses to the Hazard area.