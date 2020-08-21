Big Creek Missions finishes last day of summer meal program, sees needs increase

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Big Creek Missions wrapped up its final day of the summer meal program across Leslie and Clay counties.

“That has been our goal to making sure these kids don’t go without a meal one day this summer, so it is bittersweet, we’re thankful for the opportunity but thankful we get a little bit of a break,” said director Kevin Rogers.

The organization has served more than 300 thousand meals since March 15.

“A lot of meals, has taken a lot of work from our staff, they’ve put a lot of effort into making this happen, and a few local volunteers have stepped up in these recent days helping us fill in the gap making sure we get the meals out to the kids,” added Rogers.

Rogers said the organization has seen the need for food grow throughout Clay and Leslie counties.

“When Leslie and Clay County Schools stopped their feeding in June, we increased by about 1,000 meals every day, previously we serving 500 local children,” said Rogers.

Big Creek Missions helping to bridge the gap to make sure kids in the community are fed.

“Many grandparents are raising their grandchildren, foster parents raising foster children, we’re able to help all those families with a little bit of assistance, with food and I believe it’s a big blessing to them and a big help to those families,” added Rogers.

The organization will offer meals at The Well Coffee Shop Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m for pickup.

“As long as we have documentation of the children in the home, we are happy to provide meals for those picking up for the children,” said Rogers.

WYMT reached out to Leslie and Clay County Schools and asked when meals would be provided.

Clay County: Students can pick up meals at any elementary school beginning August 24. Parents can fill out a meal delivery request form that is available at each school and the Board of Education. The district plans to begin meal deliveries on August 31.

Leslie County: Plans to have students pick up meals beginning on September 8. More information will be released to parents once plans are set.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.