Advertisement

Baby panda born at National Zoo; mom cradling cub

Venerable giant panda matriach Mei Xiang gave birth Friday to a baby cub and immediately began cradling her offspring, the National Zoo said.
Venerable giant panda matriach Mei Xiang gave birth Friday to a baby cub and immediately began cradling her offspring, the National Zoo said.(National Zoo/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Venerable giant panda matriach Mei Xiang gave birth Friday to a baby cub and immediately began cradling her offspring, the National Zoo said.

The zoo said in a release that its panda team heard the baby vocalize.

“Giant pandas are an international symbol of endangered wildlife and hope, and with the birth of this precious cub we are thrilled to offer the world a much-needed moment of pure joy,” said Steve Monfort, director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. “Because Mei Xiang is of advanced maternal age, we knew the chances of her having a cub were slim. However, we wanted to give her one more opportunity to contribute to her species.”

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paws crossed. A baby panda could be on the way.

Washington's National Zoo said Friday afternoon that panda matriarch Mei Xiang appeared to be in labor.

“Mei Xiang has become increasingly restless and started body licking — both signs that labor has probably started!” the National Zoo said on Instagram and Twitter. “Our giant panda team is closely monitoring her via the Panda Cam for a cub’s arrival.”

Mei Xiang has been spending most of her time indoors in a small den, where she has created a nest out of branches. Although the place looks tiny for a big panda, the zoo said giant pandas in wild give birth in small dens. “They stay in these dens for about the cub’s first 100 days,” the zoo said on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the zoo, part of the Smithsonian Institution, posted an image from Mei Xiang’s ultrasound that confirmed the pregnancy. “Keep your paws crossed!” the zoo posted, reporting that the fetus was “kicking and swimming in the amniotic fluid.”

Giant pandas at birth are about the size of a stick of butter. They're pink and hairless; the distinctive black and white fur markings of giant pandas come later.

Zoo veterinarians saw exciting movements during giant panda Mei Xiang’s ultrasound at the National Zoo in Washington.
Zoo veterinarians saw exciting movements during giant panda Mei Xiang’s ultrasound at the National Zoo in Washington.

Mei Xiang has had three cubs: Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei. At age 4, all were transported to China under an agreement with the Chinese government.

At 22, Mei Xiang would be the oldest giant panda to successfully give birth in the United States. The oldest in the world gave birth in China at age 23.

The zoo said Mei was impregnated via artificial insemination, a process which was heavily affected by precautions over the COVID-19 pandemic. The procedure was conducted shortly after the entire zoo shut down on March 14. The zoo has since reopened on a limited basis.

The father is giant panda Tian Tian.

Rather than using a combination of stored frozen sperm and fresh semen, the zoo inseminated Mei Xiang only with thawed-out semen to minimize the number of close-quarters medical procedures. If successful, it would be the first of its kind in the U.S. using only frozen sperm.

—-

Associated Press writer Ashfraf Khalil contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Sen. Rand Paul suggests cutting days for rural postal deliveries

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has suggested cutting the number of days rural America receives postal deliveries to help shore up the financially ailing U.S. Postal Service.

News

Animal hoarding leads to population increase at Floyd County Animal Shelter

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Floyd County Animal Shelter just doubled its feline count after a hoarding situation brought in more than 40 cats and kittens.

National Politics

White House holds memorial service for president’s brother

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Robert Trump, a businessman, died Saturday after being hospitalized in New York.

News

Loved ones remember the life of Ellis Hughes 6pm

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

The cats need you: Animal hoarding leads to population increase at Floyd County Animal Shelter

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
More than 40 cats entered the Floyd County Animal Shelter recently, more than doubling the population and leaving more paws without homes during the pandemic.

News

Deputies: Woman charged after falsely claiming her children were kidnapped and abused

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Deputies say a Laurel County woman was arrested Friday morning and charged with filing a false police report, among others.

Crime

Deputy: Kentucky man arrested for giving false information to authorities

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
He reported to the police that a woman had been forced into someone's pickup truck.

News

’Anything to do with the Lord he liked doing’: Loved ones remember the life of Ellis Hughes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Ellis Hughes died due to COVID-19 complications. He was in the ICU for several weeks fighting the virus.

News

Police: Man steals car and moves it to a location with a bomb

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The KSP bomb squad had to be called to remove the explosive device.

National

US buildings closed in Portland after car-bomb threat made

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The threat, which was received Thursday, warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property in Portland, according to two law enforcement officials.