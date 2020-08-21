Appalachian Manufacturing Initiative receives grant towards technological upgrades

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The new Appalachian Manufacturing Initiative at Hazard Community and Technical College just received a major upgrade.

The project receiving a $100,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide smart classroom and technological equipment for students at the Hazard campus.

For project director, Josanne Johnson, the ability to expand the college’s technological base will not only allow them to build a more skilled workforce but attract new businesses to the area as well.

“The technology will allow us to create a more skilled workforce in advanced manufacturing,” Johnson said. “With the hope that we can both support businesses that exist here...and attract additional businesses to our area.”

Despite the delays from the pandemic, Johnson is choosing to focus on what lays ahead rather than the obstacles that they have overcome.

“The program overall has been slowed because of the pandemic,” Johnson explained. “But we are pivoting as we speak to get as much of it online as we possibly can,” added Johnson.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.