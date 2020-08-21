Advertisement

’Anything to do with the Lord he liked doing’: Loved ones remember the life of Ellis Hughes

Community mourns Ellis Hughes
Community mourns Ellis Hughes(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Community is mourning after the death of Ellis Hughes Thursday afternoon.

Hughes died due to COVID-19 complications. He was in the ICU for several weeks fighting the virus. Hughes’ son, Tommy Hughes said he was doing better in his final days, before going into cardiac arrest Thursday.

“This virus is no joke. It messes with you pretty hard,” said Tommy Hughes.

Loved ones say, Hughes will be remembered for his serving heart. He was one of the first members of County Line Community Church and was very active in ministry.

“From the moment he gave his heart to the Lord he just went full force serving him,” said Pastor Anthony Mullins.

He dedicated his life to feeding the homeless, holding church services at high rises and nursing homes and preaching the gospel anywhere he went.

“He’d try to put in the work. If he thought he could better one of their lives he’d travel anywhere to to do it,” said Tommy.

Tommy said he always wanted to just touch one person’s life with the gospel.

“Anything to do with the Lord he liked doing. He would talk about him and always said if you could just reach out and get one,” said Tommy.

He also loved capturing moments with his camera. Friends and family said you could always find it around his neck.

“Lord God he’d take pictures. All the time that was his thing he took a lot of pictures. He loved it,” said Tommy.

Hughes took pictures at every community event he could including festivals, the Knott County Trail Ride, football games and church events. He always posted them on Facebook and shared them with the community.

“He’d go through them first and then he’d, ‘Let you see his work’ as he called it,” said Tommy.

Associate Pastor Teddy Bailey says those pictures are worth a thousand words.

“He captured a lot of those word for us and they’ll live a long time after his departing from here,” said Bailey.

His family is taking comfort that though his life on earth is done, they know Hughes is where he wants to be.

“Daddy was a firm believer in where he was going and he wouldn’t want anybody to sit here and cry for him. He’d want you to be happy to know where he was at,” said Tommy

“He’s home now and finished his race here and as he said he’d serve the lord forever and now he’s getting to do that,” said Mullins.

County Line Community Church will be hosting a drive-thru funeral Sunday August 23 from 2 until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Sen. Rand Paul suggests cutting days for rural postal deliveries

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has suggested cutting the number of days rural America receives postal deliveries to help shore up the financially ailing U.S. Postal Service.

News

Animal hoarding leads to population increase at Floyd County Animal Shelter

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Floyd County Animal Shelter just doubled its feline count after a hoarding situation brought in more than 40 cats and kittens.

News

Loved ones remember the life of Ellis Hughes 6pm

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

The cats need you: Animal hoarding leads to population increase at Floyd County Animal Shelter

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
More than 40 cats entered the Floyd County Animal Shelter recently, more than doubling the population and leaving more paws without homes during the pandemic.

News

Deputies: Woman charged after falsely claiming her children were kidnapped and abused

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
Deputies say a Laurel County woman was arrested Friday morning and charged with filing a false police report, among others.

Latest News

Crime

Deputy: Kentucky man arrested for giving false information to authorities

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
He reported to the police that a woman had been forced into someone's pickup truck.

News

Police: Man steals car and moves it to a location with a bomb

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
The KSP bomb squad had to be called to remove the explosive device.

News

Knott County Trail Ride cancellation causes significant income losses for local businesses 6pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Multiple ways to vote in the upcoming November election 5:30pm

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

Gov. Beshear: 785 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths reported Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.