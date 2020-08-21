’Anything to do with the Lord he liked doing’: Loved ones remember the life of Ellis Hughes

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Community is mourning after the death of Ellis Hughes Thursday afternoon.

Hughes died due to COVID-19 complications. He was in the ICU for several weeks fighting the virus. Hughes’ son, Tommy Hughes said he was doing better in his final days, before going into cardiac arrest Thursday.

“This virus is no joke. It messes with you pretty hard,” said Tommy Hughes.

Loved ones say, Hughes will be remembered for his serving heart. He was one of the first members of County Line Community Church and was very active in ministry.

“From the moment he gave his heart to the Lord he just went full force serving him,” said Pastor Anthony Mullins.

He dedicated his life to feeding the homeless, holding church services at high rises and nursing homes and preaching the gospel anywhere he went.

“He’d try to put in the work. If he thought he could better one of their lives he’d travel anywhere to to do it,” said Tommy.

Tommy said he always wanted to just touch one person’s life with the gospel.

“Anything to do with the Lord he liked doing. He would talk about him and always said if you could just reach out and get one,” said Tommy.

He also loved capturing moments with his camera. Friends and family said you could always find it around his neck.

“Lord God he’d take pictures. All the time that was his thing he took a lot of pictures. He loved it,” said Tommy.

Hughes took pictures at every community event he could including festivals, the Knott County Trail Ride, football games and church events. He always posted them on Facebook and shared them with the community.

“He’d go through them first and then he’d, ‘Let you see his work’ as he called it,” said Tommy.

Associate Pastor Teddy Bailey says those pictures are worth a thousand words.

“He captured a lot of those word for us and they’ll live a long time after his departing from here,” said Bailey.

His family is taking comfort that though his life on earth is done, they know Hughes is where he wants to be.

“Daddy was a firm believer in where he was going and he wouldn’t want anybody to sit here and cry for him. He’d want you to be happy to know where he was at,” said Tommy

“He’s home now and finished his race here and as he said he’d serve the lord forever and now he’s getting to do that,” said Mullins.

County Line Community Church will be hosting a drive-thru funeral Sunday August 23 from 2 until 4 p.m.

