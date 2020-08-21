Advertisement

Amy McGrath calls out AG on Breonna Taylor investigation; Daniel Cameron fires right back

Photo Credit: WAVE 3 News
Photo Credit: WAVE 3 News(WAVE 3 News)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath tweeted a slap at Daniel Cameron, and Kentucky’s attorney general hit right back at her Friday.

McGrath, who is challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November, called out Cameron for not having announced whether to charge three LMPD officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot dead when narcotics officers served a warrant at her home on March 13.

(Story continues below the tweet)

Cameron, who has set no timetable on when he’ll announce his findings, tweeted a response to McGrath, referring to her “sudden interest” in the Taylor case and pointing out her “fundamental misunderstanding of the criminal justice system. Read his full response below:

