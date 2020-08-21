Advertisement

41 teams in 21 days: Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview schedule

(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the 2020 high school football season tentatively set in motion, we present our Pigskin Preview schedule. The Top 10 show will air on Thursday, September 10 at 7 p.m., a day ahead of the start of the high school football season.

Friday, August 21:

- 6 pm: Harlan

Saturday, August 22:

- 6 pm: Perry Central

Sunday, August 23:

- 6 pm: Jackson County

Monday, August 24:

- 6 pm: Lynn Camp

Tuesday, August 25:

- 6 pm: Middlesboro

Wednesday, August 26:

- 6 pm: Prestonsburg

- 11 pm: Magoffin County

Thursday, August 27:

- 6 pm: Floyd Central

- 11 pm: Pineville

Friday, August 28:

- 6 pm: Betsy Layne

- 11 pm: Pike Central

Saturday, August 29:

- 6 pm: Morgan County

Sunday, August 30:

- 6 pm: Knott Central

Monday, August 31:

- 6 pm: East Ridge

- 11 pm: Powell County

Tuesday, September 1:

- 6 pm: Shelby Valley

- 11 pm: Phelps

Wednesday, September 2:

- 6 pm: Martin County

- 11 pm: Lawrence County

Thursday, September 3:

- 6 pm: Leslie County

- 11 pm: Clay County

Friday, September 4:

- 6 pm: North Laurel

- 11 pm: South Laurel

Saturday, September 5:

- 6 pm: Southwestern

Sunday, September 6:

- 6 pm: Estill County

Monday, September 7:

- 6 pm: Letcher Central

- 11 pm: Williamsburg

Tuesday, September 8:

- 6 pm: Knox Central

- 11 pm: Rockcastle County

Wednesday, September 9:

- 6 pm: Hazard

- 11 pm: Harlan County

Thursday, September 10:

- Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview Show: 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

EKU football releases eight-game schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Willie Hope
Eastern Kentucky University’s football team is scheduled to play eight games this fall. The Colonels will host Central Arkansas, Stephen F. Austin and Western Carolina at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Sports

UK target Paolo Banchero, the No. 3 recruit in the nation, commits to the Blue Devils

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Blue Devils have finished with a top-three recruiting class for seven years in a row as they have fully embraced the pursuit of likely one-and-done prospects.

Sports

Excitement, cautious optimism surround KHSAA’s decision to move forward with fall sports as planned

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Football practice with helmets is set to start on August 24th, helmets and shoulder pads on August 31st, and full pads on September 7th.

News

KHSAA Meeting - 6 p.m.

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

Mountain News Sports at 6 p.m. - 8/20/2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

KHSAA Meeting - 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 18 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Sports

KHSAA votes to move forward with original plan

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The fall sports season will continue as planned by the KHSAA.

Sports

Five Wildcats named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 List

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Seniors Bohanna, Echols, Jackson, Rigg and Young on radar for 2021 game

Sports

WATCH: KHSAA Board of Control meets to decide fate of fall sports

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The KHSAA has three options for fall sports.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.