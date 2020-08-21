41 teams in 21 days: Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview schedule

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the 2020 high school football season tentatively set in motion, we present our Pigskin Preview schedule. The Top 10 show will air on Thursday, September 10 at 7 p.m., a day ahead of the start of the high school football season.

Friday, August 21:

- 6 pm: Harlan

Saturday, August 22:

- 6 pm: Perry Central

Sunday, August 23:

- 6 pm: Jackson County

Monday, August 24:

- 6 pm: Lynn Camp

Tuesday, August 25:

- 6 pm: Middlesboro

Wednesday, August 26:

- 6 pm: Prestonsburg

- 11 pm: Magoffin County

Thursday, August 27:

- 6 pm: Floyd Central

- 11 pm: Pineville

Friday, August 28:

- 6 pm: Betsy Layne

- 11 pm: Pike Central

Saturday, August 29:

- 6 pm: Morgan County

Sunday, August 30:

- 6 pm: Knott Central

Monday, August 31:

- 6 pm: East Ridge

- 11 pm: Powell County

Tuesday, September 1:

- 6 pm: Shelby Valley

- 11 pm: Phelps

Wednesday, September 2:

- 6 pm: Martin County

- 11 pm: Lawrence County

Thursday, September 3:

- 6 pm: Leslie County

- 11 pm: Clay County

Friday, September 4:

- 6 pm: North Laurel

- 11 pm: South Laurel

Saturday, September 5:

- 6 pm: Southwestern

Sunday, September 6:

- 6 pm: Estill County

Monday, September 7:

- 6 pm: Letcher Central

- 11 pm: Williamsburg

Tuesday, September 8:

- 6 pm: Knox Central

- 11 pm: Rockcastle County

Wednesday, September 9:

- 6 pm: Hazard

- 11 pm: Harlan County

Thursday, September 10:

- Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview Show: 7 p.m.

