41 teams in 21 days: Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview schedule
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With the 2020 high school football season tentatively set in motion, we present our Pigskin Preview schedule. The Top 10 show will air on Thursday, September 10 at 7 p.m., a day ahead of the start of the high school football season.
Friday, August 21:
- 6 pm: Harlan
Saturday, August 22:
- 6 pm: Perry Central
Sunday, August 23:
- 6 pm: Jackson County
Monday, August 24:
- 6 pm: Lynn Camp
Tuesday, August 25:
- 6 pm: Middlesboro
Wednesday, August 26:
- 6 pm: Prestonsburg
- 11 pm: Magoffin County
Thursday, August 27:
- 6 pm: Floyd Central
- 11 pm: Pineville
Friday, August 28:
- 6 pm: Betsy Layne
- 11 pm: Pike Central
Saturday, August 29:
- 6 pm: Morgan County
Sunday, August 30:
- 6 pm: Knott Central
Monday, August 31:
- 6 pm: East Ridge
- 11 pm: Powell County
Tuesday, September 1:
- 6 pm: Shelby Valley
- 11 pm: Phelps
Wednesday, September 2:
- 6 pm: Martin County
- 11 pm: Lawrence County
Thursday, September 3:
- 6 pm: Leslie County
- 11 pm: Clay County
Friday, September 4:
- 6 pm: North Laurel
- 11 pm: South Laurel
Saturday, September 5:
- 6 pm: Southwestern
Sunday, September 6:
- 6 pm: Estill County
Monday, September 7:
- 6 pm: Letcher Central
- 11 pm: Williamsburg
Tuesday, September 8:
- 6 pm: Knox Central
- 11 pm: Rockcastle County
Wednesday, September 9:
- 6 pm: Hazard
- 11 pm: Harlan County
Thursday, September 10:
- Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview Show: 7 p.m.
