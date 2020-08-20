Advertisement

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator visits West Virginia

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, visited Charleston on Wednesday to meet with Gov. Jim Justice and participate in a roundtable with community and state health officials.

While taking questions from reporters following the roundtable discussion, Dr. Birx said this was her first trip to what she called a ‘green state'. Birx said she’s been to 21 states in the last six weeks and West Virginia was the first state on the tour with a test positivity rate of 3.6 percent and about ‘seven coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.'

“We really wanted to hear how West Virginia got it right and continues to get it right. And I think what I’ve been convinced is it’s really a partnership and teamwork coming together to create self sufficiency through innovation.”

Dr. Deborah Birx

Dr. Birx said one major takeaway from Wednesday’s roundtable discussion was the state’s new color-coded school alert system that will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction on the target date of Sept. 8.

Birx called the metric ‘remarkable” and said she will be taking the information back to Washington, D.C. to distribute to governors across the country. Birx called the metric ‘understandable and implementable.'

WV school alert system
WV school alert system(WV DHHR)

Dr. Birx also praised the state’s leaders for prioritizing data from the very beginning of the pandemic. She also touted Gov. Justice’s mandate to test all staff and residents living in nursing home facilities in the state.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky State Fair opens Thursday to participants only

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
There are about 3,600 entries for livestock competitions at the fair this year, compared to the 11,000 entries in 2019.

State

Breonna’s Law inspires legislation in other states

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Breonna’s Law was sparked by the death of Breonna Taylor, 26, who was shot and killed by Louisville police in March as they served a no-knock warrant at her home.

Forecast

Nice temperatures continue, rain chances increase Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Yesterday felt amazing and was fairly nice, for the most part. Today looks similar, so get out there and enjoy it. Changes are coming.

State

State senate majority leaders want more local control, better communication from Gov. Beshear

Updated: 3 hours ago
State senate majority leaders want more local control, better communication from Gov. Beshear

Regional

Megan Boswell charged with murder, other counts in Evelyn Boswell case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced new details in the connection to the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Latest News

Regional

Firetruck collides into Jellico home on the way to reported house fire, THP says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tennessee Highway Patrol PIO Stacey Heatherly confirmed Wednesday night, a firetruck collided into a Jellico home.

National

Behind the scenes: Regal rolls out the red carpet for COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Gwendolyn Ducre
Regal Cinemas is set to reopen 200 locations across the country Friday, and they're rolling out the red carpet for COVID-19 precautions.

News

Frontier Nursing moves historic stained glass window from Leslie County to Versailles 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Perry County Central teacher, coach dies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Perry County Central High School teacher and coach, Paul Chaney, died Tuesday.

State

State senate majority leaders want more local control, better communication from Gov. Beshear

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
State senate majority leaders say it's time for local communities to have more control over some decisions and Governor Beshear needs to better communicate across party lines.

News

Virtual 5K spreading awareness despite pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The race will be held virtual throughout the course of next week.