Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 726 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths Thursday

Gov. Beshear gives Kentucky an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives Kentucky an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Thursday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

Gov. Andy Beshear - Media Briefing 08.20.2020

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday, August 20, 2020

The Governor announced 726 new cases and 14 new deaths in Kentucky on Thursday. At least 41,626 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. 101 of the 726 new cases are kids under the age of 18. The death toll is now at 856.

9,388 people have recovered from the virus.

794,282 Kentuckians have received tests.

KY COVID-19 Update 8/20
KY COVID-19 Update 8/20(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family of Paige Hays still awaiting trial date

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Alyssa Noble’s trial has yet to begin as the pandemic continues to push back her court dates.

State

‘Listen to your elders’: One arrested after senior citizens demand justice for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Holding handwritten signs asking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to ‘listen to your elders’, those unable to go out to larger gatherings in fear of coronavirus staged an action of their own.

State

Man arrested in slaying of Kentucky girl who was playing in dollhouse

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shootings of a 3-year-old Kentucky girl and her father.

News

Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Latest News

Forecast

Gloomy weather returns Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Clouds and rain chances increase Friday as our next system moves into the mountains.

Sports

WATCH: KHSAA Board of Control meets to decide fate of fall sports

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The KHSAA has three options for fall sports.

National

Poison ivy becoming bigger, stronger, faster growing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
”It actually makes the leaves more poisonous, more allergenic to people,” Dr. Mohan said.

State

Health dept. reports 87 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

State

Kentucky State Fair opens Thursday to participants only

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
There are about 3,600 entries for livestock competitions at the fair this year, compared to the 11,000 entries in 2019.

State

Breonna’s Law inspires legislation in other states

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Breonna’s Law was sparked by the death of Breonna Taylor, 26, who was shot and killed by Louisville police in March as they served a no-knock warrant at her home.