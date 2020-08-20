Gov. Beshear announces 726 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Thursday COVID-19 update.

The Governor announced 726 new cases and 14 new deaths in Kentucky on Thursday. At least 41,626 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. 101 of the 726 new cases are kids under the age of 18. The death toll is now at 856.

9,388 people have recovered from the virus.

794,282 Kentuckians have received tests.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

