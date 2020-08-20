Advertisement

Virtual 5K spreading awareness despite pandemic

By Tommy Pool
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Grey Matters 5K is still running despite the pandemic, just in a different way.

The event put on by WYMT’s Brandon Robison is held to raise awareness against brain cancer.

In 2020, the race will continue, just virtually. The run, which is held every May, was rescheduled for Saturday, August 22 before being moved to a virtual race.

Robinson says it’s a bittersweet weekend. They are excited the race will still be held, raising awareness however a big part of the event will be missing.

“We are going to miss the experience of just getting to be around those people who have went through the same battle that we have who have dealt with the same circumstances in their family,” said Robinson.

The virtual race will allow runners to enter times throughout the week after completing the distance.

Robinson says by being moved to a virtual race, runners from other states have been able to sign up.

Opening ceremonies and other events like the memory of those who have lost their battle to brain cancer will be held virtually.

Runners can sign up until the weekend.

