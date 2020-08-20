VIDEO: Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman appears to use homophobic slur on air

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - FOX Sports broadcaster Thom Brennaman appears to have uttered a homophobic slur while on air Wednesday night, according to several videos going viral on social media.

“One of the [expletive] capitals of the world,” says a voice seemingly belonging to Brennaman.

It remains unclear to what specifically he was referring and whether he knew his mic was hot.

The utterance came as Brennaman was previewing the second game in a double-header between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals.

As of the third inning of the evening game against the Royals, more than an hour after the videos began to surface, Brennaman continues to serve as the game’s broadcaster.

His Wikipedia page currently describes him as a “former” sportscaster.

Thom Brennaman surprises absolutely nobody pic.twitter.com/kZBWk1gxRJ — ¡JONRONAZO! (@JV__19) August 19, 2020 Seriously...he didn't know he was on camera. Did tHom say what I think he said? pic.twitter.com/hfUcXqCs0Q — Church of Baseball ⚾ (@churchofbasebal) August 19, 2020 Here's a better video with the full bit of the perceived tHom homophobic comment at around the 2:06 mark of the game. pic.twitter.com/g1yBHg8zA0 — Church of Baseball ⚾ (@churchofbasebal) August 19, 2020

