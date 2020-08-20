Advertisement

VIDEO: Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman appears to use homophobic slur on air

Thom Brennaman in 2006 speaks about joining his father, Hall of Game broadcaster Marty Brennaman, after Cincinnati Reds CEO Bob Castellini announced the broadcast father and son team of Marty and Thom. (Source: The Enquirer/Craig Ruttle)
Thom Brennaman in 2006 speaks about joining his father, Hall of Game broadcaster Marty Brennaman, after Cincinnati Reds CEO Bob Castellini announced the broadcast father and son team of Marty and Thom. (Source: The Enquirer/Craig Ruttle)(The Enquirer/Craig Ruttle)
By WXIX News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - FOX Sports broadcaster Thom Brennaman appears to have uttered a homophobic slur while on air Wednesday night, according to several videos going viral on social media.

“One of the [expletive] capitals of the world,” says a voice seemingly belonging to Brennaman.

It remains unclear to what specifically he was referring and whether he knew his mic was hot.

The utterance came as Brennaman was previewing the second game in a double-header between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals.

As of the third inning of the evening game against the Royals, more than an hour after the videos began to surface, Brennaman continues to serve as the game’s broadcaster.

His Wikipedia page currently describes him as a “former” sportscaster.

