Advertisement

Tennessee among top 15 most stressed states

According to the data, the most common personal stressors were work and money.
(KGWN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee was named among the top 15 most stressed states, according to a new WalletHub study.

WalletHub released its annual list of the most stressed-out states in the U.S., with Tennessee coming in at number 11.

Louisiana was ranked the most-stressed state and Minnesota was ranked the least stressed. Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky and West Virginia round out the top 5.

To create the list, WalletHub assessed all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 40 relevant metrics across four categories:

  • Work-related stress, including average hours worked per week, average commute, and income growth rate;
  • Money-related stress, including personal bankruptcy rates, median income, and housing affordability;
  • Family-related stress, including cost of child care, share of single parents, and parental-leave policy score; and
  • Health and safety-related stress, such as crime rates per capita, share of adults in fair or poor health, and share of adults diagnosed with depression.

According to the data, the most common personal stressors were work and money.

The study stated Americans also commonly worry about the current political climate, mass shootings and healthcare. According to a recent WalletHub survey, the COVID-19 pandemic has become the biggest source of stress for Americans in 2020.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky State Fair opens Thursday to participants only

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
There are about 3,600 entries for livestock competitions at the fair this year, compared to the 11,000 entries in 2019.

State

Breonna’s Law inspires legislation in other states

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Breonna’s Law was sparked by the death of Breonna Taylor, 26, who was shot and killed by Louisville police in March as they served a no-knock warrant at her home.

Forecast

Nice temperatures continue, rain chances increase Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Yesterday felt amazing and was fairly nice, for the most part. Today looks similar, so get out there and enjoy it. Changes are coming.

State

State senate majority leaders want more local control, better communication from Gov. Beshear

Updated: 3 hours ago
State senate majority leaders want more local control, better communication from Gov. Beshear

Regional

Megan Boswell charged with murder, other counts in Evelyn Boswell case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced new details in the connection to the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Latest News

Regional

Firetruck collides into Jellico home on the way to reported house fire, THP says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tennessee Highway Patrol PIO Stacey Heatherly confirmed Wednesday night, a firetruck collided into a Jellico home.

National

Behind the scenes: Regal rolls out the red carpet for COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Gwendolyn Ducre
Regal Cinemas is set to reopen 200 locations across the country Friday, and they're rolling out the red carpet for COVID-19 precautions.

News

Frontier Nursing moves historic stained glass window from Leslie County to Versailles 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Perry County Central teacher, coach dies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Perry County Central High School teacher and coach, Paul Chaney, died Tuesday.

State

State senate majority leaders want more local control, better communication from Gov. Beshear

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
State senate majority leaders say it's time for local communities to have more control over some decisions and Governor Beshear needs to better communicate across party lines.

News

Virtual 5K spreading awareness despite pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The race will be held virtual throughout the course of next week.