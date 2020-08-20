Tennessee among top 15 most stressed states

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee was named among the top 15 most stressed states, according to a new WalletHub study.

WalletHub released its annual list of the most stressed-out states in the U.S., with Tennessee coming in at number 11.

Louisiana was ranked the most-stressed state and Minnesota was ranked the least stressed. Mississippi, Arkansas, Kentucky and West Virginia round out the top 5.

To create the list, WalletHub assessed all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 40 relevant metrics across four categories:

Work-related stress, including average hours worked per week, average commute, and income growth rate;

Money-related stress, including personal bankruptcy rates, median income, and housing affordability;

Family-related stress, including cost of child care, share of single parents, and parental-leave policy score; and

Health and safety-related stress, such as crime rates per capita, share of adults in fair or poor health, and share of adults diagnosed with depression.

According to the data, the most common personal stressors were work and money.

The study stated Americans also commonly worry about the current political climate, mass shootings and healthcare. According to a recent WalletHub survey, the COVID-19 pandemic has become the biggest source of stress for Americans in 2020.

