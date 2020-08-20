State senate majority leaders want more local control, better communication from Gov. Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- State Senate majority leaders say it’s time for local communities to have more control over some decisions, and Governor Andy Beshear needs to better communicate across party lines.

Leaders spoke on a wide range of topics, including high school sports, during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, the Kentucky High School Athletics Association will vote if fall student-athletes will see practices and games in the coming month. Leaders say if the vote fails, local districts should be able to decide and create a game plan of their own as long as safety standards are met, according to a letter leaders plan to send to KHSAA.

"If we end up with, let's say with four schools within a community of eight or ten that decide they want to play, those four schools will schedule each other," said Senator David P. Givens. "Those athletes will get to play, and they will move-on through that season."

Givens would go on to say the idea of moving sports to spring would likely not work since in smaller communities, student-athletes participate in both fall and spring sports. He believes recruiting officials would also be problematic.

Governor Andy Beshear shared his thoughts on their idea, saying it's time for the leaders to listen to the medical professionals.

"You've got to have the public health advice, you've got to look at the actual data, and it is undeniable where we are right now," said Beshear. "We are in the midst of a worldwide health pandemic, and some people just want to ignore it, and why? Because they want to do stuff."

Concern has also been brewing with state senate majority leaders. They say the Governor is not communicating upcoming mandates and recommendations. They say those in the areas they serve have questions, and leaders are forced to wait until news conferences when the Governor makes his announcements public.

They also feel their expertise isn't being called to the table.

"We want people to understand this is not anywhere about politics," said Robert Stivers. "This is about delivering information and having answers to questions and those questions that are being raised by our constituents."

They are also challenging the Governor to find internet options for students currently without and questions if the state can do-so -- even calling for the Governor to refrain from talking poor of districts choosing to go back in-person. They say without the proper technology in rural areas of the state, many small districts don't have a choice, and students will fall behind.

Members also shared concerns about those still waiting for unemployment help and calls no longer going out to those waiting from the labor cabinet. Appointments for help have recently been booked through September.

