‘Save the center’: Efforts underway to save Martin County community center

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - The Inez community is working to save its community center.

Weeks after a decision to temporarily close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and financial insecurity, the Roy F. Collier Community Center board of directors is hoping to keep it afloat.

“To think that all of these people are going to be displaced and we have nothing to feel that void, it is very concerning to me,” said board member Marcie Hanson. “The Roy F. Collier Community Center is truly the center of our community.”

Now, community members are hoping to see the doors re-open, hosting several fundraisers to lend a hand. One of those fundraisers filled the parking area of the center Thursday as Hillbilly Hibachi and Kiwanis of Greater Martin County set up to raise money for the cause.

“The whole turnout is all about saving the community center,” said Norma Kirk-McCormick with Kiwanis. “As a small county, we have very little in the ways of social engagement and entertainment.”

The community’s cries crossed county lines as Hillbilly Hibachi owner Adam Brown joined to help in the efforts.

“You’ve got to have something for the kids to do,” he said. “They don’t have something to do; idol hands are the devil’s playground.”

His business donated more than $1,200 to the center with its sales Thursday.

“Inez has been one of our biggest places. Anytime we’re in Inez, we have a great day. And we will support any community that supports us,” Brown said.

Community members are also hosting an online bake sale to benefit the center. Hanson says these efforts make her proud to live in the community and hopeful for the center’s future.

“It’s an expensive undertaking, but it’s one that we’re willing to step up to try to take on,” Hanson said.

