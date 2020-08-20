Reactions as Kentucky applies for FEMA unemployment aid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - More help is on the way for people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that people could qualify for hundreds of extra dollars per week through a federal program.

Many people qualified for the extra $600 per week from the federal government, but that program expired at the end of July. However, Governor Beshear says Kentucky is one of a handful of states applying for help that could replenish some of that.

It could amount to an additional $400 for people who are unemployed or partially employed because of the pandemic. As of now, seven states have been approved for the program, but their amount will only be $300. For Kentucky, this amount will be $400 due to a CARES Act supplement.

Gov. Beshear says if a person is unemployed or partially employed from July 26th to August 15th, they will receive an additional $400 as a result of the pandemic.

All of this comes as people are still coming to Frankfort daily in hopes of getting help and jobless benefits. Bryant Sorrells drove from Central City, more than two hours from Western Kentucky, without an appointment in hopes of being seen.

“I want to work. I don’t know a lot of people who don’t want to work nowadays. But when we couldn’t work and they promised us something they made it next to impossible to achieve,” Sorrells said.

He’s been paid off and on but nothing has been consistent since he lost his job in the lumber business in March.

“First, it wouldn’t let me do my eligibility review and had to refile. Lost about a month of UI due to that,” said Sorrells.

He says he’s already back to work and still hasn’t been paid for the time he was sitting at home. It’s been one problem after another, now he’s just hoping this long drive to Frankfort wasn’t a wasted trip.

Sorrells added, “Man we dropped the ball as a state, on how we helped people with unemployment.”

