Perry County Central teacher, coach dies

Perry County Central High School teacher and coach, Paul Chaney, died Tuesday.
Perry County Central High School teacher and coach, Paul Chaney, died Tuesday.(Perry County Central High School)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Central High School teacher and coach, Paul Chaney, died Tuesday.

In a Facebook post from Perry County Central High School, it says Chaney was at the high school for 25 years. He coached football and wrestling. He had a 93-4 record in high school as a wrestler and won a state championship. He was all-state in football as well.

School officials wrote, “His attributes were obvious among our faculty and staff...kind, big-hearted, witty, and a great sense of humor. Those he worked alongside can tell many great stories of jokes and pranks he has made over the years. We have lost a great man, colleague, teacher, and a special friend. We ask that you remember his family and loved ones at this time.”

Chaney was two months away from retiring and was 56 years old.

His visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel. His funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m.

For more information on his arraignments click here.

