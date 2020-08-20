People across the region bring awareness to child sex trafficking

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) -

As we have previously reported, on August 16th Kentucky State Police Post 10 responded to a call involving a man attempting to sell a child.

Shane Jacobs, Trooper with Kentucky State Police, says witnesses at the gas station called with a description of the person who would later be identified as Harry Day.

“We received a call that an individual was inside of Corbin Speedy Mart attempting to sell a four-year-old boy for $2500,” said Jacobs. “We were able to track that down and get to a residence. We were able to locate the child. The child was with the mother. "

Across the region, in Wolfe County, a rally against child sex trafficking was already planned for Saturday.

Melissa Porter, the event organizer, says she can relate to these victims which helped inspire her to organize the march.

“We are just going to march down Main Street and back to the courthouse and stay there for a few hours raising awareness trading testimony that sort of thing,” said Porter. “We just want to come together unified to raise our voices in place of the children that have had their stolen.”

Trooper Jacobs says it is all about speaking up.

“These kids need you. They need your help and it’s the right thing to do,” said Jacobs.

The rally is at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22nd in Campton starting at the Park and Ride.

