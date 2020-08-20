Advertisement

Pandemic fatigue impacting mental health

Mental health
Mental health(WRDW)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:01 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We’ve all made adjustments to our lives due to COVID. We all probably assumed it would be for a short period of time. Here we are five months later and we still don’t know when things will completely go back to normal. All of the stress from the pandemic can take a mental toll.

When the pandemic hit our area, we saw pictures of healthcare workers, messages of thanks to our front line heroes, survivors of COVID leaving the hospital, and even positive messages left on sidewalks.

“There was a lot of rallying that people were doing,” Dr. Stephen Taylor, chief medical officer at UofL Peace Hospital, said.

Dr. Taylor says all of this typically happens in the early stages of a disaster. As one goes on, like with this pandemic, and it lingers people can start to lose hope.

“We start to become disillusioned there is a feeling that it’s never going to get any better,” Dr. Taylor said.

Five months into COVID, the light at the end of the tunnel may be hard to see.

“It feels like it’s never going to end,” Dr. Taylor said. “The emotional state dips very low a lot lower than the despondency we felt early on.”

We’ve heard the messages of “we’re in this together” but, for how long? Dr. Taylor says it’s hard to think about what things will look like a year from now. Pandemic struggles have been going on for months now and everyone’s struggle is different from work, kids, health, to lack of a social life. Many people are experiencing depression, some for the first time. So, how do we get out of this lull?

“I do think it’s important for us to really work at thinking about that this not going to be forever,” Dr. Taylor said.

Dr. Taylor says to focus on what you can manage and find ways to decompress. For kids, they feed off the energy of adults.

“Try to be positive with our kids that will help them,” Dr. Taylor said. “If we can be optimistic that will help the kids.”

Optimism can go a long way. Dr. Taylor says this pandemic is like a marathon.

"When you first start the race you are very excited but, when you are two or three miles into it, you aren't sure you like running anymore," Dr. Taylor said. "But, you stick with it and make it. I think that's where we are. I think that's my reassurance to everybody keep your feet moving and you will make it."

If you struggle with depression, click here.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Thousands of chicks arrive dead to farmers amid USPS turmoil

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree says at least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have arrived dead in the recent weeks since rapid cuts hit the federal mail carrier’s operations.

National Politics

Democrats pound their message: To oust Trump, you must vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The senator's advisers say Harris will tell her story while highlighting the examples and experiences of others.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

National Politics

Day 3 of the DNC features Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Day 3 of the DNC features Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris.

Latest News

National Politics

Day 3 of the DNC features Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Day 3 of the DNC features Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris.

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.

National

LeBron James, other Lakers wear altered MAGA hats in honor of Breonna Taylor

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Instead of reading “Make America Great Again,” the hats had “Great Again” crossed out and said, “Make America arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

National Politics

Americans say they are embarrassed by the COVID response

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
A majority of Americans say they are disappointed in the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

US Postal Service backs down on change, but concerns remain

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The USPS finds itself signed, sealed and delivered in the middle of a political and legal soap opera.