Nice temperatures continue, rain chances increase Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Yesterday felt amazing and was fairly nice, for the most part. Today looks similar, so get out there and enjoy it. Changes are coming.

Today and Tonight

After some patchy fog this morning, I think it’ll be another fairly nice day for your Thursday. We’ll see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies will some scattered rain chances this afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 80s, but humidity levels stay low, so it will feel more like fall than summer.

Tonight, clouds increase and some stray showers are possible, especially late. Lows drop into the mid-60s.

Weekend Forecast

Friday and Saturday are trending more toward the soggy side. While I don’t think it will be an all day rain either day, the chances are definitely looking like the best we’ll see in the next few days. It also looks dreary as the sun takes a break. Highs Friday will be lucky to make it to 80 while Saturday will only be in the low 80s. Lows both nights will drop into the mid to upper 60s with more rain chances.

Sunday, we finally break free of the mess, for the most part, and bring some sunshine back. Scattered chances for rain linger, but those cooler temps will try to hang on for one more day, topping out in the low 80s.

Extended Forecast

There is good news and bad news for the new work week, depending on what your preference is. The good news for all is that most of next week looks mainly dry, thanks to high pressure. The good or bad news is that the heat and humidity return. Daytime highs will stay close to or climb above 90 all the way through Thursday. It’s still August, so I guess we can’t complain too much.

