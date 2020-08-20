Megan Boswell charged with murder, other counts in Evelyn Boswell case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials say Megan Boswell has been charged with 19 counts in connection to the death of her daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation held a press conference August 19 to announce charges of felony murder and multiple others against Boswell in the case that has captured the attention of people across the country.

According to Attorney General Barry Staubus, a grand jury returned presentments on 19 counts. Two counts were felony murder, one in perpetration of felony child abuse and one in perpetration of aggravated child neglect. Boswell also faces one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, 12 counts of false reporting, one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances.

Staubus said Boswell’s next hearing is set for August 28. Boswell is being held on a $1 million bond.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told media that the case was plagued by confusion due to false reporting from Megan Boswell and misinformation spread throughout the community. Cassidy added that Boswell was the “sole suspect” in Evelyn’s death. Investigators did not allow questions, saying that was all they could reveal at this time.

The Tennessee toddler was reported missing in mid-February, but hadn’t been seen since December 2019, officials believe. Officials repeatedly said that Boswell was giving them false information. In late February, she was charged with false reporting.

Evelyn’s remains were found in early March on a property belonging to a family member. You can read a full timeline of the case here.

