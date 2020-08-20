Advertisement

Megan Boswell charged with murder, other counts in Evelyn Boswell case

Officials say Megan Boswell has been charged with 19 counts in connection to the death of her daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials say Megan Boswell has been charged with 19 counts in connection to the death of her daughter, 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation held a press conference August 19 to announce charges of felony murder and multiple others against Boswell in the case that has captured the attention of people across the country.

According to Attorney General Barry Staubus, a grand jury returned presentments on 19 counts. Two counts were felony murder, one in perpetration of felony child abuse and one in perpetration of aggravated child neglect. Boswell also faces one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, 12 counts of false reporting, one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances.

Staubus said Boswell’s next hearing is set for August 28. Boswell is being held on a $1 million bond.

LIVE: TBI gives Evelyn Boswell update

LIVE: New developments in the Evelyn Boswell case are being released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told media that the case was plagued by confusion due to false reporting from Megan Boswell and misinformation spread throughout the community. Cassidy added that Boswell was the “sole suspect” in Evelyn’s death. Investigators did not allow questions, saying that was all they could reveal at this time.

The Tennessee toddler was reported missing in mid-February, but hadn’t been seen since December 2019, officials believe. Officials repeatedly said that Boswell was giving them false information. In late February, she was charged with false reporting.

Evelyn’s remains were found in early March on a property belonging to a family member. You can read a full timeline of the case here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky State Fair opens Thursday to participants only

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
There are about 3,600 entries for livestock competitions at the fair this year, compared to the 11,000 entries in 2019.

State

Breonna’s Law inspires legislation in other states

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
Breonna’s Law was sparked by the death of Breonna Taylor, 26, who was shot and killed by Louisville police in March as they served a no-knock warrant at her home.

Forecast

Nice temperatures continue, rain chances increase Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Yesterday felt amazing and was fairly nice, for the most part. Today looks similar, so get out there and enjoy it. Changes are coming.

State

State senate majority leaders want more local control, better communication from Gov. Beshear

Updated: 3 hours ago
State senate majority leaders want more local control, better communication from Gov. Beshear

Latest News

Regional

Firetruck collides into Jellico home on the way to reported house fire, THP says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Tennessee Highway Patrol PIO Stacey Heatherly confirmed Wednesday night, a firetruck collided into a Jellico home.

National

Behind the scenes: Regal rolls out the red carpet for COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Gwendolyn Ducre
Regal Cinemas is set to reopen 200 locations across the country Friday, and they're rolling out the red carpet for COVID-19 precautions.

News

Frontier Nursing moves historic stained glass window from Leslie County to Versailles 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Perry County Central teacher, coach dies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Perry County Central High School teacher and coach, Paul Chaney, died Tuesday.

State

State senate majority leaders want more local control, better communication from Gov. Beshear

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
State senate majority leaders say it's time for local communities to have more control over some decisions and Governor Beshear needs to better communicate across party lines.

News

Virtual 5K spreading awareness despite pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The race will be held virtual throughout the course of next week.