Man arrested in slaying of Kentucky girl who was playing in dollhouse

Trinity Randolph and her father died after being inside a home in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday.
Trinity Randolph and her father died after being inside a home in the Jacobs neighborhood Friday.(WAVE/Family Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shootings of a 3-year-old Kentucky girl and her father.

The girl’s grandfather said she was playing in her “Frozen” dollhouse when she was shot. According to an arrest citation, 28-year-old Evan Ross of Louisville was charged Wednesday night with two counts of facilitation of murder.

Officials say Trinity Randolph and her 21-year-old father, Brandon Waddles, died of multiple gunshot wounds Aug. 14 at their home in Louisville.

Police say Ross’ vehicle was spotted on surveillance video near the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Ross has an attorney who could comment.

