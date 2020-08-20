Advertisement

London man charged with child exploitation

(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man was arrested and charged with child exploitation offenses Thursday.

Kentucky State Police arrested 32-year-old Andrew Evans on charges related to child sexual abuse material as the result of an undercover investigation with the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began their investigation of Evans after discovering he was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

After searching his home, police found equipment used to commit the crime and it was taken to the KSP forensic laboratory for examination.

Evans is charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and ten counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These are Class-D felonies which are punishable by one to five years in prison.

Evans is currently being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

