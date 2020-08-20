Advertisement

Logan County Board of Education going with remote learning through at least September

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Logan County Board of Education unanimously approved a plan at a special meeting Wednesday evening to begin the school year with remote learning.

Students there will be doing remote learning through at least the month of September.

The move comes following Logan County falling into the red category in the state’s color-coding COVID-19 system.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen a steady rise in active COVID-19 cases, a number of hospitalizations, and a number of COVID-related deaths,” school board president Jeremy Farley said.

Superintendent Patricia Lucas says they’re putting this plan in place now to give staff and families a sense of stability moving forward.

Lucas says staff will have 12 days of professional development to prepare for remote teaching.

Parent Tiffany Adkins says she's pleased with the school board's decision.

“I feel it’s not time yet for Logan County to put these kids back in school and put their employees back in the classroom until everything is safe,” Adkins said.

Lucas says staff will have 12 days of professional development to become more familiar with how to effectively teach remotely. She says remote learning will feel more like real school this fall than it did in the spring.

Lucas says families who don’t have access to internet will be able to pick up learning packets at their schools, meals will be delivered to homes, and before the school year begins, each student will be able to receive a device to take home to help with remote learning. She says each school in the county will serve as a WiFi hotspot.

She says they will reevaluate whether to bring kids back to classrooms as they get closer to October.

Logan County had originally planned to use a blended learning model to start the 2020 school year. Lucas says if they do end up bringing kids back into classrooms in 2020, families will be able to change their original choice of blended or remote only, but they will only be allowed to change their option once this semester.

Athletic and extracurricular practices remain suspended in Logan County.

