Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local health departments across the mountains reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The Bell County Health Department announced nine new cases on Thursday, eight of those in long-term care facilities. They also announced two new deaths. That brings the total number of cases in Bell County to 360, 77 of which are considered active. The deaths were a 73-year-old woman and a 79-year-old woman. Things brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Bell County to eight.

The Pike County Health Department announced seven new cases on Thursday, upping the county’s total to 299. Of those, 17 cases are considered active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported eight new cases and four probable cases. Thursday’s cases include a 42-year-old man from Knott County, a 55-year-old man from Lee County, a pediatric case under the age of 18, a 19-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, a 41-year-old man and a 71-year-old man from Owsley County, an 18-year-old woman, a 44-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from Perry County, a 61-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman from Wolfe County.

