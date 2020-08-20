‘Listen to your elders’: One arrested after senior citizens demand justice for Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Holding handwritten signs asking for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to ‘listen to your elders’, those unable to go out to larger gatherings in fear of coronavirus staged an action of their own.

A group of senior citizens sat on Cameron’s front lawn Thursday morning to bring attention to the following demands as a result of the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, according to Standing Up For Racial Justice, or SURJ:

Demand the Mayor and City Council address the use of force by Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD).

Fire and revoke the pensions of the officers that murdered Breonna. Arrest, charge, and convict them for this crime. Ensure the newly requested special prosecutor, State AG Daniel Cameron, seeks full transparency and accountability.

Provide all necessary information to a local, independent civilian community police accountability council #CPAC.

Create policy for transparent investigation process due to law enforcement misconduct.

According to SURJ, while senior citizens have stood up for racial issues, long marches can be difficult for them and closely gathered groups can put them at risk due to COVID-19.

" I want to be around to raise some more hell before I leave this earth," Nancy Jakubiak, a protester, said. "I was just so excited to be able to be here and put my body and my words on the line saying enough is enough, justice for Breonna."

One woman was arrested for trespassing after declining to leave Cameron’s yard voluntarily.

Taylor was killed after being shot by LMPD narcotics officers who were serving a warrant at her apartment on March 13.

"These folks and some of us on the streets are older, but what's really old is the fact that there has been no action on Breonna Taylor's case for 160 days," demonstrator David Horvath said.

Cameron has not said anything about when a decision in the case will be released but has asked for the public’s patience multiple times.

“The long, long wait is hurting the city, it’s hurting the state, it’s hurting the country,” Julie Driscoll, 79, said. “I just hope and pray they’ll meet some of the demands, but I fear they won’t.”

Driscoll was among six elders to eventually receive citations and voluntarily leave the lawn after about an hour.

"I'm not too worried," Driscoll, a member of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, said. "I've been on the edge for a long time. I've been on the streets more years than you want to know."

Those taking part in the demonstration said it was worth their trouble.

“I think in particularly about my grandchildren,” Don Pitts, 67, said. “If we don’t stand up, things won’t be different.”

Some of the older protesters said they didn't want to be arrested because they have concerns about coronavirus in jails right now.

Another group, Until Freedom, demonstrated on Cameron’s front lawn in July. nearly 90 people were arrested during that event.

