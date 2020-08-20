Advertisement

Lexington pastor offers reward for return of Bible that was in stolen car

By Andrea Walker
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pastor John Wither’s car was stolen from his home Tuesday morning.

He’s now offering a $500 reward, not for the car, but for a priceless item he left inside.

On Tuesday Morning, Breck Withers got a call from his father, John.

“Yeah it was early and he said, ‘I’ve had an interesting morning. I went out to get my car and it wasn’t there,‘” Breck said.

Days later, John’s main objective is to get back what was taken from him, and spoiler alert, it’s not the car.

“Oh no, I want my Bible back,” John said. “It’s the only thing of value that can’t be replaced, stuff is just stuff. So what?”

For years, friends and family members have teased John, a former pastor, about the condition of his most prized possession.

“The pages started falling out, first one then two and so on,” John explained. “The whole back was just gone, so I had to start using rubber bands.”

John is offering a $500 reward to the man who stole his car and he doesn’t want press charges or pursue legal action. Instead, he wants to gift him a Bible of his own, so he can have his favorite back.

“It’s got all my stuff in it, 20 years worth of notes, you can’t replace that,” John said. “So, that’s all I care about, getting back my green tattered Bible held together by rubber bands.”

John’s car is a silver 2005 Toyota Matrix with a license plate number of 671-XAZ.

If you see it, contact Lexington police.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Frontier Nursing moves historic stained glass window

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

30 years later; Kentucky State Police release new details in unsolved Bell County murder

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Kentucky State Police released additional information in the 30-year cold case of Jennifer Bailey.

News

Exit connecting highway 15 to highway 451 closed in Hazard

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Exit connecting highway 15 to highway 451 is closed until further notice.

News

Jennifer Bailey 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Jennifer Bailey 4 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Latest News

News

London man charged with child exploitation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
A London man was arrested and charged with child exploitation offenses Thursday.

News

‘Save the center’: Efforts underway to save Martin County community center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Community members poured out Thursday for a fundraiser to support the Roy F. Collier Community Center.

Sports

Excitement, cautious optimism surround KHSAA’s decision to move forward with fall sports as planned

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Football practice with helmets is set to start on August 24th, helmets and shoulder pads on August 31st, and full pads on September 7th.

News

Paige Hays - 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

KHSAA Meeting - 6 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Meteorologist Paige Noel Main Weather 6 p.m. - 8/20/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6