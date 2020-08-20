Advertisement

KHSAA votes to move forward with original plan

KHSAA suspends spiring sports with basketball tournaments still not canceled.
KHSAA suspends spiring sports with basketball tournaments still not canceled.(WSAZ)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The KHSAA will move forward with the current plan on fall sports. The motion passed to move forward with Option 1, 16-2. The plan will still need approval from Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education.

The Board of Control voted Option 2, 15-3. First competition would have started the week of September 28 for all fall sports. The first Friday for football would play would have been October 2. Jerry Wyman of Jefferson County Public Schools, Marlon Miller of Louisville and Rowan County’s Lucy Moore all voted for the option.

Option 3 was also shot down. The board voted against it 13-5. This option would have allowed cross country and field hockey to start as planned with practice on August 24 and competition on September 7. Football, volleyball and soccer would move back three weeks to start competition on September 28.

The board also ruled that for this year only, AAU basketball can be played up until the first day of KHSAA basketball practice on October 15. That date may change because of COVID-19.

The KHSAA will not make any decision on postseason play until their next meeting in September, as well as if there are any changes in COVID-19 numbers or feedback from other groups.

In addition to any changes, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett says the board will meet to discuss the mandates on fans at fall sports events. That may include masks and limiting the number of people in attendance.

This story will be updated.

KHSAA Board of Control Meeting

The KHSAA Board of Control is meeting now to determine the fate of fall sports in the state of Kentucky.

Posted by WYMT on Thursday, August 20, 2020

