Kentucky to seek extra unemployment payments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says the state will seek to provide an extra $400 per week in supplemental aid for its unemployed workers under a White House offer.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the Labor Cabinet will file the application Thursday. He says federal approval could come within days. But the governor said Wednesday that recipients likely won’t start receiving the extra payments until September.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had urged Beshear to request the extra jobless aid.

Unemployed workers had received an extra $600 a week in federal pandemic aid until the assistance expired Aug 1.

