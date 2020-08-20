Advertisement

Kentucky State Fair opens Thursday to participants only

By WAVE News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:57 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Livestock competitions and the World’s Championship Horse Show are still planned for the 116th Kentucky State Fair, but overall the fair will look a lot different. Only participants will be allowed at the 11-day event this year.

“There is an element of disappointment that it’s not the traditional fair,” David Beck, the president and CEO of KY Venues, said. “We realize that.”

Temperatures will be checked daily as participants arrive, and everyone is required to wear a mask when they can’t socially distance from others.

“It’s just different,” Elise Carpenter, who is showing dairy cattle for her 16th year, said. “For as long as I can remember, our family has been coming to the state fair long before I was around. So, it’s always been a tradition of ours to come and something we always look forward to.”

There are about 3,600 entries for livestock competitions at the fair this year, compared to the 11,000 entries in 2019. Beck said only Kentucky entries are allowed this year as well.

"It's been a getaway for us I guess you could say because everything has been closed," Carpenter said. "So it's been good to be able to come and have a little sense of normal."

Normally the fair sees 600,000 people, but that number will be much smaller as it will not be open to the public.

“We’ll see a much smaller attendance,” Beck said. “We realize that, but to have the opportunity for these young people, we’re excited for that opportunity for them.”

Beck said he appreciates the leadership who oversee the livestock competitions and the horse show adjust during this process.

Wristbands are necessary to get in the barn areas. Pedestrian walkways are wider to help with social distancing. There are hand sanitizer stations all over the place and handwashing stations.

The fair runs from Aug. 20 through Aug. 30. To see the state fair’s plan for 2020 because of COVID-19, click here.

