Health dept. reports 87 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The health department also reported one new death. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 53.

The new cases from Wednesday bring the county’s total to 4,763. It was the 8th-highest one-day increase.

COVID-19 testing available at new, and familiar, locations in Lexington

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 87 cases, Aug. 19
  • 84 cases, Aug. 6
  • 83 cases, July 9

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. Health department officials gave us one reason for the rise in cases: they say people are still vacationing at hot spots, and bringing the virus back to Lexington.

Since the beginning of August, Lexington has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 40,926 cases and 842 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

