Gov. Justice directs WorkForce WV to apply for Lost Wage Assistance

This is a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Administration.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has directed WorkForce West Virginia to apply for “Lost Wage Assistance” on Wednesday.

This is a grant through the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

“As I have said, we cannot let our people that are sitting out there with no job – not knowing how in the world they’re going to pay rent, or keep from being evicted, or making their car payment, or putting food on the table – just sit out there and wilt on the vine. We’ve got to get some money flowing to help West Virginians in need,” said Governor Justice.

If it’s approved by FEMA, this grant would let WorkForce West Virginia give an additional $400 per week in assistance payment to those who are receiving Unemployment Insurance benefits due to the coronavirus impact.

FEMA disaster relief funds will cover $300 of the new weekly payment and the other $100 will come from the state’s allocation of the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The Lost Wage Assistance was established after congress didn’t reauthorize the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. That gave an extra $600 payment to eligible UI claims.

If you want to apply for this funding, you must certify that you are unemployed or partially unemployed because of disruptions caused by COVID-19.

“At Governor Justice’s direction WorkForce West Virginia is taking quick action to apply for Lost Wages Assistance Payments and put the extra payments into the hands of eligible West Virginians whose livelihoods have been impacted,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “The federal government requires each state to set up a system that complies with the program. We are in the process of doing that now.”

The first week the Lost Wages Assistance payment will be available on the UI benefit week ending August 1. WorkForce West Virginia will give retroactive payments to those who are eligible from that week on.

The length of the payment depends on terms of the President’s Memorandum. It could end in a matter of weeks if FEMA funding is exhausted or if the federal government creates a new law similar to the expired Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program to supplant the Lost Wages Assistance payment. It will end no later than December 27, 2020.

WorkForce West Virginia says anyone who believes they might be eligible for UI to file a claim here.

