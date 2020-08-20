Gloomy weather returns Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds and rain chances increase Friday as our next system moves into the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening with that mixture of sun and clouds. The best chance for rain this evening will be in our eastern counties. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-60s with a few rain chances lingering into the early evening hours.

More rain moves in Friday with highs only getting into the upper 70s to lower 80s. We’ll see mostly showers throughout the day with a few storms possible. No severe weather is expected but heavy rain is possible at times. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-60s.

Weekend Forecast

Rain chances continue Saturday with highs remaining in the lower 80s. We’ll see the mixture of sun and clouds for both your Saturday and Sunday. Highs will warm up into the mid-80s Sunday.

If you are looking for a day to be outside, Sunday will be the best day. Scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the day Saturday. It won’t be a total washout but could be rainy at times.

Extended Forecast

We will dry out and warm up for the new week! Highs will get back into the mid to upper 80s Monday and then into the lower 90s for the rest of the week.

We look to be on the dry side throughout most of the week with mostly sunny skies!

