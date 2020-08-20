Advertisement

Frontier Nursing moves historic stained glass window from Leslie County to Versailles

Frontier Nursing moves historic stained glass window from Leslie County to Versailles
Frontier Nursing moves historic stained glass window from Leslie County to Versailles(WYMT)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The removal of an old stained glass window from a chapel on Frontier Nursing University’s campus is causing an uproar.

In 1939, Mary Breckinridge founded Frontier Nursing. It was the main health care provider in Leslie County for decades.

“I mean she literally went from delivering babies on horseback to having this huge campus to train nurses,” said Ladetra Morgan who lives and teaches in Leslie County.

Breckinridge started Frontier Nursing University in Hyden and on that campus, she built a chapel in 1960. The chapel displayed an old stained glass window depicting St. Christopher.

“She used it for inspiration. I think she says I’m her book she used to stand in front of it and pray to bless the Frontier Nursing Service,” said Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph.

Frontier Nursing has moved their campus to Versailles and Wednesday they packed up the window and took it to their new campus.

“People here have been outraged. I’ve probably had 150 calls this afternoon people have been here to see me,” said Joseph.

People from Leslie County say they feel their history is being stripped away.

“It’s like no one has a voice in this part of the county where people live. It’s all just take, take, take instead of a give and take,” said Morgan. “It’s almost a slap in the face to her legacy of what she would have wanted I think.”

WYMT did reach out to Frontier Nursing for comment. They said in a statement:

“Mary Breckinridge’s faith and dedication inspire us to this day, and it is for that reason that we have made the decision to bring this vital symbol of her work with us as we move our operations to Versailles, Kentucky. We believe that it will continue to inspire generations of advanced practice nurses and midwives. To maintain the beauty and history of the Hyden Chapel, a highly accurate replica of the St. Christopher window is being created using innovative digital photography techniques and will be placed inside the chapel within the near future.”

You can read the full statement below.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

VIDEO: Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman appears to use homophobic slur on air

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
FOX Sports broadcaster Tom Brennaman appeared to use a slur during Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

News

“It’s nothing short of a miracle”: Persistent family saves son when against odds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Justin Laferty, who was in desperate need of a liver, was turned away by three different hospitals before a miracle happened.

News

‘These are my people’: Paintsville man returns home to community celebration after open-heart surgery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Chris Haney returned home Wednesday from a double-bypass surgery, showing up to a porch filled with family and friends.

Crime

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office recover thousands in stolen property during arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
More than $1,000 in stolen property was recovered by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in Grethel.

Latest News

News

Missing teenager in Jackson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Missing Teenager in Jackson County

News

Letcher County Sheriff’s Office warns of new money scams

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Sheriff Mickey Stines of the Letcher County Sheriff’s department says these types of scams are nothing new but in this capacity, it can cause a huge problem

News

Fighting rolling shortages and big business, local grocery store experiences record business through pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Long's Pic-Pac has seen record business through the pandemic.

News

Historic Window Removed in Leslie County - August 19, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Clay County woman shares her story of testing positive for COVID-19 - 6:00 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

NFL to ban cheerleaders, mascots, reporters and multiple other groups from sideline for 2020 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS News Staff
The NFL sidelines will be noticeably empty as the league announced several groups would not be allowed on the sidelines this season.