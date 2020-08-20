Firetruck collides into Jellico home on the way to reported house fire, THP says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson Stacey Heatherly told WVLT News Wednesday night, a Jellico Fire Department truck collided into a home on South Florence Avenue.

According to THP, the fire truck was traveling south on Florence Ave. around 7:44 p.m. when it left the roadway on the right side. As the truck continued to travel, it hit a chain link fence, flipping the truck onto the driver side of the vehicle. The firetruck came to a final resting position after losing control and striking a house located at 289 South Florence Ave.

The firetruck was reportedly responding to a house fire at the time of the incident. After learning of the crash, Jellico Rescue responded to the reported fire.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.