Family of Paige Hays still awaiting trial date

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -It’s a story we’ve been following for more than three years, the death of Paige Hays. Prosecutors say Alyssa Noble was intoxicated when she hit Hays with a car back in 2017.

Noble’s trial has yet to begin as the pandemic continues to push back her court dates.

“It’s disappointing to think we are going into the fourth year and we still do not have to me no justice,” says Louise Johnson, Hays’ mother.

An original hearing set for March 11, 2020, then July 11, 2020, was pushed back due to the courthouse being shut down.

“We really didn’t know when anything was going to start back up and we had been told maybe November,” said Johnson.

Then a zoom hearing on August 5, 2020, happened. From that, a trial date of March 28, 2021, is set to happen.

”I don’t really expect us to go in March either. I look for it to go on out again,” Louise losing faith in the system to not only serve justice for Paige but for their peace of mind.

”It’s disappointing, you know, Curtis and I can’t get any closure. Nobody really that’s friends with Paige. We all sit on pins and needles waiting for this to happen, and we get close to the date and it doesn’t happen. Put yourself in my place. That the only way you get to see their face is to look at a picture,” explained Johnson.

”I don’t get to go and watch her walk down the aisle, I don’t get grandchildren. She was our only child.”

Hoping the next court date is the only that sticks.

”We just have to trust God. I said if there is no judgment here, there will be at judgment day,” she said. “People just don’t understand what a toll it takes on your body. It just physically wears you out.”

Unable to celebrate Paige like they normally do, “We couldn’t do a walk because of the COVID.”

Family and friends will gather together this weekend to honor her life.

