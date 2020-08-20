Facing Hunger Foodbank hosts drive-thru food giveaway

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Facing Hunger Foodbank is a mobile food bank that serves West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

“Something that we do every Thursday throughout our service area, we serve 17 counties different four of those in Kentucky,” said Director of Member and Network Relations, Veronica Degutis.

In Kentucky, the organization serves Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence, and Martin Counties. Organization workers stopped at a church in Martin County to serve the area.

“We planned for 200 families here today, we ran out of food and hit the 200 mark around noon,” added Degutis.

The food bank served 200 families with essentials like milk, bread, and eggs. Doris Jude who attended the drive-thru event said this was great for the community.

“There’s a lot of people in the middle of the month, so they don’t have no food. I know my family don’t,” said Jude.

Jude was at the event to pick up food for her family members because some are scared or without transportation.

“I have a daughter that takes in kids, you know, it’s like my family and she’s raised, I don’t know how many, she has three little ones right now,” said Jude.

As workers loaded food into the back of Jude’s car, all she could think about was the kindness.

“Some of my family’s not going to go hungry, a lot of other families not going to go hungry, which is good, which anyway I can help, I deliver food to people because I don’t want them to starve right now, it’s a time of need,” added Jude.

The food bank bridged the gap of people needing food.

“To help those that we can, the elderly, the woman, and children that were coming through here today, this is what we all live to do, it’s what we love to do,” said Degutis.

The organization will be back in Martin County on October 8.

You can keep up with the organization on its Facebook page to find where it will be next or if you want to volunteer.

For more information about Facing Hunger Foodbank click here.

