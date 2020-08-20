Advertisement

Exit connecting highway 15 to highway 451 closed in Hazard

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Police Department announced that the exit connecting highway 15 to highway 451 in Hazard is closed down until further notice.

Police say that the exit off of the Hazard bypass is closed due to someone spilling an unknown substance. They cannot confirm what the substance is but guess that it could be oil or gas.

Police cannot confirm what the substance is until the state department arrives at the scene.

