Excitement, cautious optimism surround KHSAA’s decision to move forward with fall sports as planned

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After months of waiting on a decision from the KHSAA on the upcoming fall sports season, coaches, players, and fans received a sense of hope on Thursday.

“I was a little nervous coming into today. Just because I don’t really know how people outside of here feel, but really excited were still going on with option one and we get to start a real football practice next week,” said Pikeville Head football coach, Chris McNamee.

The KHSAA Board of Controls voted to move forward with its original plan for the upcoming football season. Football practice with helmets is set to start on August 24th, helmets and shoulder pads on August 31st, and full pads on September 7th.

“Its gonna be exciting to know everything is going to fall into line from helmets and shoulder pads and everything. To get out there and play football I can’t wait,” said Pikeville junior wide receiver, Zac Lockhart.

The current plan also has the first game of the 2020 football season scheduled for September 11th.

“We’ll start working on some team stuff and maybe even some stuff some offense versus defense stuff, but getting prepared for September 11th is our goal,” added Corbin head football coach, Tom Greer.

For the Pikeville Panthers, the decision brought a sense of relief and a chance to make another run to Kroger Field.

“It was a huge weight off all of our shoulders. We all just wanted to play so much. People that don’t follow football or sports at all, they don’t realize that it’s actually not just a game. It’s a lot more to all of us and it means so much that we can actually play this year,” said junior quarterback, Isaac McNamee.

“It means a lot to think that they actually heard our voices and actually took it into consideration with their thoughts on moving forward and we really appreciate it for them giving us a chance,” added senior running back, Nate Collins.

The plan will still need approval from Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education.

