Behind the scenes: Regal rolls out the red carpet for COVID-19 precautions

Regal Cinemas is set to reopen 200 locations across the country Friday, and they're rolling out the red carpet for COVID-19 precautions.
By Maggie Gregg and Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Regal Cinemas, based in Knoxville and the second-largest cinema chain the United States, shut down theaters in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Hollywood and the film industry has been hit hard, with Regal competitor AMC warning the public in June that it might not survive the pandemic.

But there’s possibly a light at the end of the tunnel for theaters and the people who love them. Regal Cinemas are reopening Friday. Two hundred theaters across the country will reopen, and the movie chain says they’re rolling out the red carpet for COVID-19 precautions.

WVLT News Reporter Gwendolyn Ducre went behind the scenes at Regal to see what they are doing to protect staff and customers.

Regal says they have changed how tickets can be purchased. For example if two tickets are purchased together, then the seats beside them cannot be purchased.

