30 years later; Kentucky State Police release new details in unsolved Bell County murder

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 30 years ago Kentucky State Police say then 21-year-old Jennifer Bailey was strangled to death while on a mid-day jog near Pine Mountain State Park.

Three decades have passed and officials still have no leads into who killed Bailey.

“Someone out there may know that, know where they may have went to, know some type of information that’s why we’re saying any information is great information for us. Nothing is too small. If you know anything, may know anything, make that call,” said Shane Jacobs with the Kentucky State Police.

Thursday, Kentucky State Police released never before known information to the public of items Bailey was wearing the day she went missing.

Officials hope that people who may have been gifted or bought any of these items at a pawn shop would say where they found these or who they got these items from.

Kentucky State Police say they are looking for pastel-colored jogging shorts and a white tank top. Bailey was also listening to music on a GE small black AM/FM portable cassette player. She had on a black and tan velcro belt, small yellow gold diamond chip earrings, and a Timex watch with a brown band with imitation alligator skin.

”These items are significant to us because somebody in the 90′s could have got these as a gift from someone, somebody could have sold these items, somebody could have found these items and remember this and remember where these items were located, a house the items were in,” said Detective Aaron Frederick.

Still wanting answers is Jennifer’s mother Janice Bailey.

”Some days I just get so depressed and so worried about it, I go to bed and cry...because there ain’t nothing I can do,” said Bailey.

Bailey is hoping these new items will help bring answers to the only question she wants answered in life.

”A lot of people say as time goes by it gets better. I wish they would tell me what they meant by that because it hasn’t gotten better for me,” said Bailey. ”In a way, it seems longer and then in another way it seems like yesterday. I can still see her coming out that door the way her hair was fixed and everything, and that memory will be with me as long as I live.”

Kentucky State Police say if you have any information call Post 10 at 606-573-3131 or you can enter an anonymous tip here.

