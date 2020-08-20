Advertisement

11-year-old New York girl buys, renovates her own tiny home

An 11-year-old girl from New York spent the last two months renovating her own tiny home.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATTICA, N.Y. (WVLT/WTVF/WKBW) -An 11-year-old girl from New York spent the last two months renovating her own tiny home.

“I love this, I love renovating. I was very motivated with this camper, I really wanted a place where I could hangout.. like my own house,” said Lauren Nelson.

Nelson said it all started when she was flipping through the pages of an American Girl Doll magazine.

“She showed us a $650 little VW bus that they sell, my husband was like ‘that’s ridiculous, you could buy your own camper for that price,” said Aimee Nelson, Lauren’s mother.

She saved up money and started looking for a camper. Lauren said a neighbor down the street had one that sparked her interest.

“And then one day, up popped a for sale sign and she squealed the whole way home,” said her mother.

Lauren saved up $400 between the money she would have used for 4-H camp and money she raised at garage sales.

“It wasn’t very hard. He said $500 and I said $400 because that was the money I had in my band account and he said sold,” said Lauren.

Lauren’s mother said the renovation only cost her around $400, and she was frugal when shopping with a vision for her Beachy Boho-themed camper.

“She has three envelopes that she puts her money in, ‘give,’ ‘save’ and ‘spend,’ and I think she made a really good choice. She now says she’s part of the tiny home nation.”

Lauren said she was inspired by HGTV’s Tiny House Hunters and researched on Pinterest and discovered the name, Camp Hygee, from a Simplisafe TV commercial.

“It means very comfortable and safe. It has its own kitchen and bathroom,” said Nelson.

Aimee says they’ve already received messages from others who have done the same thing after hearing about Camp Hygge.

“If you’re looking to have some big plans in the future, you should go out and do it. Make it happen,” said Nelson.

Lauren says she hopes to have a career in home renovation or forensic science.

