Advertisement

W.Va. Attorney General files suits against Walmart and CVS for roles in opioid epidemic

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday filed lawsuits against Walmart and CVS in connection with their roles in the state’s opioid epidemic.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday filed lawsuits against Walmart and CVS in connection with their roles in the state’s opioid epidemic.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday filed lawsuits against Walmart and CVS in connection with their roles in the state’s opioid epidemic.

The lawsuits allege the retail giants helped create the epidemic and should “act to remediate what became a public health and financial crisis.” Both retailers need to be held financially accountable, according to Morrisey.

The attorney general said the retailers, operating as individual distributors, “supplied far more opioids to their retail pharmacies than necessary to meet a legitimate market, and not even that was enough as the retail pharmacies ordered additional pills from other distributors to fulfill demand.”

Morrisey said Walmart and CVS both failed to monitor for and report suspicious orders to their retail pharmacies.

“We must hold everyone accountable for the roles they played in the opioid epidemic and continue to push toward solutions that go after the root cause of the problem,” Morrisey said in a release. Walmart and CVS were each among the state’s top 10 opioid distributors from 2006 to 2014, according to the release.

Filed Tuesday in Putnam County Circuit Court, the civil complaints allege that both Walmart and CVS were “meeting more than a legitimate market demand.”

“Rather than report suspicious orders and stop diversion, the lawsuits allege Walmart and CVS continued to sell, ship and profit from the highly dangerous and addictive prescription painkillers,” the suit alleges.

The lawsuits allege “conduct by Walmart and CVS violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act and caused a public nuisance.”

Both lawsuits seek injunctive and equitable relief. Read the lawsuit pertaining to Walmart at https://bit.ly/3kSW0A2 and CVS at https://bit.ly/3kYvaXp.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Black armed group returning to Louisville on Derby Day, leader says

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
John Fitzgerald Johnson, otherwise known as Grandmaster Jay, is the leader of the group. He announced the plan to return on Derby Day in a YouTube video posted on August 15th, referring to the chosen date as “strategic.”

Forecast

Cooler day ahead, scattered rain chances continue

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The cold front came through last night bringing some heavy rain and strong wind with it. While it’s on the way out, the scattered rain chances continue.

State

WATCH | Families concerned after picture shows Georgetown nursing home employees without masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dover Manor by Harborview in Georgetown is the site of a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases, but a recent social media post has people talking.

State

WATCH | How public and private schools will release information if COVID-19 cases form

Updated: 3 hours ago
How public and private schools will release information if COVID-19 cases form

News

Floyd County School District adds new buses to fleet

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

Floyd County School District adds new buses to fleet

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

‘It could be a catastrophe’: Local doctor talks importance of flu shots during pandemic 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Pikeville doctor from Lebanon talks about Beirut explosion

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Floyd County man arrested for allegedly having child sexual abuse material

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say Billy J. Hall allegedly was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

State

How public and private schools will release information if COVID-19 cases form

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The state says the protocols are in place to protect and inform local communities.

News

Pikeville doctor from Lebanon talks about Beirut explosion

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass came to the United States for his medical residency in 2005 and never left.