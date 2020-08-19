Advertisement

White House: Southern and Eastern Kentucky counties seeing high COVID-19 positivity rates

At least 15 counties in our region are in the yellow and red zones, meaning positivity rates exceed five and ten percent respectively (Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - New White House data shows that more than half of the counties in our coverage area are at a concerning level of positive COVID-19 cases.

Here in Kentucky, 20 counties fall under the red zone, or areas with more than a 10 percent positivity rate between August 8th and the 14th.

Five of those being Bell, Clay, Knox, Powell and Wayne counties meaning a quarter of the state’s ‘red zone’ counties are in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.

Another 43 counties shown in yellow have a positivity rate between five and 10 percent with 10 of those being in the WYMT coverage area.

