Gov. Beshear announces 655 new cases, 12 new deaths on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Wednesday COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 655 new cases and 12 new deaths in Kentucky on Wednesday

At least 40,926 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 842.

9,331 people have recovered from the virus.

785,138 Kentuckians have received tests.

91 of the 655 new cases were children under the age of 18, which is 14 percent of all new cases reported Wednesday.

