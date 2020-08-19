Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 655 new cases, 12 new deaths on Wednesday

Gov. Beshear gives Kentucky an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives Kentucky an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Wednesday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

Gov. Beshear gives update

Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Wednesday's COVID-19 update

Posted by WYMT on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The governor announced 655 new cases and 12 new deaths in Kentucky on Wednesday

At least 40,926 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 842.

9,331 people have recovered from the virus.

785,138 Kentuckians have received tests.

91 of the 655 new cases were children under the age of 18, which is 14 percent of all new cases reported Wednesday.

KY COVID Numbers 8/19/20
KY COVID Numbers 8/19/20(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

