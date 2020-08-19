Advertisement

President Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company calls ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable’

President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.
President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.(Twitter | WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Donald Trump says not to buy Goodyear Tires after a slide showing a ban on MAGA apparel was leaked from a company diversity training.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday urging his followers to not buy Goodyear Tires due to a ban on his Make America Great Again apparel inside their factories.

The President’s tweet comes after 13 NEWS reported that MAGA attire is not acceptable as part of their new zero-tolerance policy.

An employee at Goodyear told 13 NEWS the new policy is discriminatory because Black Lives Matters and LGBTQ is allowed, but Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, and MAGA attire were not.

“We do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues,” said Melissa Monaco, spokesperson for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!” President Trump said in the tweet.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Corbin man charged with promoting human trafficking

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
A Corbin man was arrested after attempting to sell a child at a convenience store.

News

Martin County man facing multiple charges after theft, failed escape attempt

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to an arrest citation from the Martin County Sheriff’s Department, it started around 10:30 Thursday night in the Trace Fork Ridge area of the Tomahawk community.

State

Health dept. reports 74 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 74 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

News

Soldier from Kentucky killed assisting at accident site near Fort Hood

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The man was 22 years old.

State

Black armed group returning to Louisville on Derby Day, leader says

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WAVE News Staff
John Fitzgerald Johnson, otherwise known as Grandmaster Jay, is the leader of the group. He announced the plan to return on Derby Day in a YouTube video posted on August 15th, referring to the chosen date as “strategic.”

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler day ahead, scattered rain chances continue

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The cold front came through last night bringing some heavy rain and strong wind with it. While it’s on the way out, the scattered rain chances continue.

State

WATCH | Families concerned after picture shows Georgetown nursing home employees without masks

Updated: 12 hours ago
Dover Manor by Harborview in Georgetown is the site of a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases, but a recent social media post has people talking.

State

WATCH | How public and private schools will release information if COVID-19 cases form

Updated: 12 hours ago
How public and private schools will release information if COVID-19 cases form

News

‘Robots everywhere’: eKAMI students training for future of manufacturing 11 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Floyd County School District adds new buses to fleet

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

‘It could be a catastrophe’: Local doctor talks importance of flu shots during pandemic 11 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11