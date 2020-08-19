‘These are my people’: Paintsville man returns home to community celebration after open-heart surgery

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Chris Haney was rushed into open-heart surgery last week, his family was worried. But they said they were confident in the veteran’s will to push through. And he did.

“He’s been a community pillar,” said his son, Ben Haney. “His history runs deep in this town.”

Chris is a disabled veteran, serving in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He also spent more than 30 years as a first responder, working for the Paintsville Police Department and helping to establish and run the 9-1-1 services in the city.

“He’s got so many people pulling for him,” Ben said. “He’s touched so many people.”

He spent 10 days in the hospital before coming home Wednesday to a crowd of supporters waiting on his porch.

“This is the culmination of just people that love him. I mean, everybody loves dad,” said Ben.

While many of the people were there to recognize his service to the city and celebrate his return, one man was excited to see his friend.

“My best friend in the world,” said Buddy Gambill.

Buddy said he and Chris have been friends longer than either of them can calculate. And waiting for his surgery, not being able to be there, was hard.

”Just worried to death that something will happen to him,” he said.

He dropped by Chris’ house this week to sit on the porch with a sign reading “Waiting on my best friend to come home.” Because ”porch talk” is a daily ritual for the pair.

”We sit here on the porch every evening and talk about everything,” Gambill said.

He is glad to have his friend home and looks forward to getting back to normal as soon as possible.

“As soon as he gets healed up- he’s gonna have to have some rest and stuff. When he gets healed up, we’ll be sittin’ out here every day.”

Chris, however, said he is ready to make plans outside of the porch sitting.

“I’m ready to get back at it again. I haven’t been fishing in two years. Me and (Buddy) are going down to New River down in Virginia just as quick as we get situated,” said Chris.

His family says God gets all the glory for his recovery, saying the staff at King’s Daughters was a blessing.

