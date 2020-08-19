Advertisement

Tennessee to apply for extra unemployment benefit grant

Tennessee officials announced a decision Tuesday to extend unemployment benefits following President Trump's executive order allowing for a $400 unemployment extension.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The order offers $400 per week, as long as each state is willing to cover at least $100 of that payment, CBS affiliate WTVF reported. However, experts say many states, dealing with their own budget shortfalls, have not committed to covering that $100.

Tennessee Labor & Workforce Development Commissioner Mark McCord said Tuesday that the order directs the funds through FEMA. McCord said Tennessee would be looking to apply for that grant as soon as Wednesday, August 19 and definitely before the end of the week.

WZTV reported that Tennesseans who will be eligible are those receiving at least $100 per week from the state’s Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance Program.

“The grant requires a 25 percent match from the state,” McCord told media. “There is an option for that match to come from the state benefits currently being provided from the state.”

He added that Tennesseans could see a $300 benefit to their weekly unemployment benefits “in addition to the state benefit.” McCord pointed out that the funds were coming from a grant, which is set to run through December 26, but could run out sooner. “Depending on state participation” McCord said it could run through December or five to six weeks.

McCord also warned residents that if legislation presented by Congress addresses unemployment, that extra program would end.

Should Tennessee’s application be accepted, the payments will be retroactive to August 1, 2020, WZTV reported.

