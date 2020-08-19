Task force to examine names on Western Kentucky University buildings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Western Kentucky University’s president has appointed a task force to examine the names on campus buildings and academic units.

The Daily News reports university President Timothy Caboni said the move on Monday was spurred by the recent killings of Black Americans by police and the nationwide racial reckoning that has followed.

There have already been discussions on whether to rename the Potter College of Arts and Letters and the Ogden College of Science and Engineering. The newspaper reports both are named after people who had slaves.

Caboni says the effort is vital as the university seeks to welcome and support all students, faculty and staff.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.