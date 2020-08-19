Advertisement

Soldier from Kentucky killed assisting at accident site near Fort Hood

Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (AP) - The Army has released the identity of a Fort Hood soldier killed while directing traffic at a vehicle accident scene.

A Fort Hood statement says 22-year-old Spc. Cole Jakob Aton of Science Hill, Kentucky, had been a Patriot missile operator with the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade since August 2018.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Aton had stopped the night of Aug. 12 at a minor traffic accident on Interstate 14 in Killeen, near Fort Hood. Standing in the roadway, he was hit by a car that crested an overpass and whose driver didn’t see him in time.

