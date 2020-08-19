Sen. Mitch McConnell challenges Amy McGrath to socially distanced debate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Sen. Mitch McConnell has laid down a debate challenge to his Democratic opponent in Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race.

The Senate majority leader is proposing they meet for a socially distanced debate with no notes on statewide television.

McConnell issued the challenge in a letter to Amy McGrath’s campaign on Wednesday. McGrath fired back with a tweet saying she’s eager to hold McConnell accountable for what she calls his “failed leadership.”

The coronavirus pandemic kept the two rivals from facing off earlier this month at the annual Fancy Farm picnic, which traditionally kicks off fall campaigning in Kentucky.

